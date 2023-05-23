Remember Ram Teri Ganga Maili's Stunning Actress Mandakini? This Is How She Looks Now

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember the very beautiful Mandakini from legendary's Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili? Well, the actress went on to star in a few films before she left the showbiz world with little information about her personal life. Decades later, Mandakini made a comeback in 2022 with her music video titled 'Maa O Maa', surprising her fans with how she looks now.

WHO IS MANDAKINI?

Mandakini quit Bollywood after her film 'Zordaar' which was released in 2016. She became a follower of the Dalai Lama in 1990 and has been a teacher of Tibetan yoga. Born Yasmeen Joseph, Mandakini stunned the audience in 1985 Raj Kapoor directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor in their debut ventures. She was later seen in a few films such as Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon and Pyaar Karke Dekho among other appearances.

She got married to a former Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, and embraced Buddhism. The couple has a son named Rabbil and a daughter Rabze Innaya.

MANDAKINI THEN AND NOW

Recently, Mandakini appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Varsha Usgaonkar and Sangeeta Bijlani. She talked about her professional and personal life. According to Hindustan Times, she told Kapil on the show, "There was a news spread that my father shot me. When I reached the sets everybody came to me asking whether I was okay. I had no clue why they were all so concerned about me and later I came to know about the rumour."

Mandakini also remained in news back in early 90s for her link-up rumour with Dawood Ibrahim which the actress outrightly denied.