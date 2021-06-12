हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Scroll through his adorable childhood pictures!

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, let's scroll through some unseen childhood pictures of the star shared by his family members.

File photo

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary is around the corner and his family, friends and fans are understandably emotional, still reeling from his sudden and unfortunate loss. 

While the void he left in the Bollywood industry will never be filled, he has left us with many great films, quotes and thoughtful posts to cherish and remember him.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on ahead of first death anniversary, let's scroll through some unseen childhood pictures of the star shared by his family members:

Here's Sushant posing for a picture with his sister Shweta Singh.

 

Check out these adorable pictures of the actor as a child.

 

 

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home leaving his friends, family and fans in immense pain. The loss of the talented star left the Bollywood industry in shambles and fans are still mourning his untimely death.

As an actor, Sushant had started on the small screen with his television roles in the 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

Owing to his talent and charm, his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande led him to reach new heights and gave him immense popularity, opening a gateway to Bollywood.

Soon the rising star made his movie debut with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! and then went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Drive, and Dil Bechara.

