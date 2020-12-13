Remo D'Souza health update: Raghav Juyal says he is on the path to recovery

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai: Days after Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has said the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery.

The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on Friday.

Juyal, who has worked with Remo D'Souza in dance films "ABCD 2" and "Street Dancer 3D", took to Instagram to give a health update to fans.

"Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. "Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it," the former "Dance India Dance" contestant wrote on Saturday.

Remo D'Souza's wife, Lizelle D'Souza's shared Juyal's Instagram Story and captioned it as: "Young boys, party soon."

Despite multiple attempts to get his latest health update, Lizelle D'Souza remained unavailable for a comment.

On Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also prayed for the choreographer's speedy recovery.

When a fan posted an old clip of Remo D'Souza from one of his dance shows, where he praised the screen icon, Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Get well Remo. Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."

Remo D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to his credit.

As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt" and "Race 3".

 

