Rhea Chakraborty drops a cryptic post amid Aryan Khan drugs case controversy

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail hearing will continue today as it was adjourned by the sessions court on October 13, 2021. Meanwhile, fate of this star kid along with other accused in cruise party drugs case remains on tenterhooks.

Amid Aryan Khan drugs case controversy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) statements hogging headlines, actress Rhea Chakraborty dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram recently. She shared a thoughtful quote without naming or tagging anyone. Take a look:

Incidentally, last year, the NCB had arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

In fact, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde is Aryan's counsel in the rave party case.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past.

Meanwhile, the sessions court will continue hearing the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh oppose the bail plea today.

The NCB on October 2, 2021 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash. Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials.

The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. No recovery of drugs was made from Aryan personally.