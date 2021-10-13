Aryan Khan to stay in jail tonight, court adjourns bail hearing till tomorrow in cruise party drugs case

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road Jail, as hearing on his bail application in the drugs case has been adjourned till October 14, 2021.

The sessions court will continue hearing the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh oppose the bail plea tomorrow.

ANI tweeted: Cruise ship raid case | A Mumbai Court adjourns hearing for tomorrow on bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha

Cruise ship raid case | A Mumbai Court adjourns hearing for tomorrow on bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its reply has mentioned that the materials collected during the investigation have primarily revealed that Aryan has role insofar as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned. It is prima facie revealed Aryan Khan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz merchant and the sources connected to Arbaaz Merchant, from whose conscious possession (shoes) 6 grams of Charas was recovered.. Aryan and Arbaaz have been associated in moving/close collaboration with each other, which is sufficient to attract offences, more particularly section 29 under the NDPS act.

NCB further mentioned that there is material on record to show that Aryan was in touch with some persona abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. In this case, accused no 1 is Aryan Khan and Accused no 2 is Arbaaz Merchant. Several fans gathered outside Mannat recently, in support of SRK amid the Aryan Khan controversy.

Recently, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti commented that it is a targeted attack against Aryan as he belongs to the Muslim community. SRK's son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a Magistrate court on Friday, October 8, 2021. The star kid has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the drugs seizure case.

Along with Aryan Khan, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the Arthur Road jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison, a police official told PTI.

The NCB on October 2, 2021 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash. Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials. The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. No recovery of drugs was made from Aryan personally.