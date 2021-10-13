हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Aryan Khan's bail hearing to continue on Oct 14

Salman Khan, the first Bollywood celeb to visit Shah Rukh Khan after son Aryan Khan's arrest in drug seizure case, was on Wednesday again spotted leaving SRK's Mannat. Aryan's bail plea has been adjourned by the court for tomorrow. 

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Mannat, Aryan Khan&#039;s bail hearing to continue on Oct 14
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mumbai resident Mannat on Wednesday, as the Mumbai special court heard the bail plea of 'Dil Se' actor's son Aryan Khan in drug seizure case. 

Salman Khan was spotted leaving the actor's house along with his driver in his car. Notably, Salman Khan was the first celebrity from the film fraternity to visit Shah Rukh Khan's last week following the arrest of Aryan Khan. Later, his sister Alvira Agnihotri was also spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan at his residence to show solidarity. 

On Tuesday, several reports claimed that Salman had visited his good friend and 'Karan Arjun' co-star along with his father and screenwriter Salim Khan. 

Below are photos of Salman Khan exiting 'Mannat' after visiting Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday:

Bollywood fraternity has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan ever since Aryan was arrested in the drugs case. Among celebrities who have extended their support to the actor are Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Somy Ali, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Mika Singh and others.  

Apart from Salman, celebs like Karan Johar, Alvira Agnihotri, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Farah Khan have visited Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan at their residence. 

Aryan Khan along with several others, was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate's court rejected the same last week.

Earlier today, the NCB filed a reply in court opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy, illicit procurement and consumption of drugs. The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan Khan was in touch with some people, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to financial transactions made abroad, the agency said.

Aryan Khan to spend one more night in jail

Aryan Khan will remain in jail tonight as the Mumbai special court adjourned his bail hearing for tomorrow. The hearing will not start before 11 am on Thursday. The ASG is yet to wrap up his arguments.

