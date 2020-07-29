Rhea Chakraborty got Sushant Singh Rajput to appoint her brother Showik as their company director, another firm opened as actor battled depression, say sources

New Delhi: In a major development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, sources on Wednesday told Zee News that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had convinced the actor to appoint her brother Showik Chakraborty the director of their company Vividrage RhealityX Pvt. It was Sushant and Rhea's first company, the idea of which was conceptualised by the duo together. Vividrage RhealityX Pvt was opened in September 2019.

It has also been learnt that the word 'Rhea' was added to the company name - Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd - on Rhea Chakraborty's insistence and moreover, the actress had also convinced Sushant to make Showik the director of the company.

A couple of months after the company was opened, Sushant reportedly slipped into depression. He consulted four different doctors in Mumbai for treatment.

Meanwhile, in January 2020, while Sushant was still undergoing treatment for depression, Showik, along with the actor, opened another company, titled Front India for World Foundation.

Both their companies were registered on a home address in Navi Mumbai. After investigation, Zee News has learnt that the flat was registered in the name of Riya and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, days before Sushant's death by suicide in June, Rhea suspiciously stepped down from her director's post from Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd.

Also, Showik had made a huge company situated in Andheri West the first statutory auditor of Sushant's Vividrage RhealityX Pvt.

With all the aforementioned details, the investigation will be on these lines and primarily on the allegations made by Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea and her family of exploiting the actor financially.

In an FIR filed by KK Singh in Patna, he has alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to another bank accounts. The investigation will be done whether the fund reached Riya and Showik through these companies.

Meanwhile, the other questions are:

- What was the motive behind getting the companies registered at a suspicious address?

- Was there any conspiracy behind starting the companies months before Sushant's death?

- Why did Rhea suddenly quit the company, which she was so initially so keen on starting?

- Were these companies started only to squeeze out money from Sushant?

On the other hand, three bank accounts are under scrutiny - Sushant's account, the other a joint account of Rhea and her mother Sandhya and Showik's account.

