Rhea Chakraborty seeks postponement of statement recording by Enforcement Directorate till Supreme Court hearing

MUMBAI: In a big breaking development, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday (August 7) sought some more time from appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, besides requesting the agency to postpone the recording of her statement till Supreme Court plea hearing.

In an email sent to the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night, Rhea urged the agency to defer its inquiry in the case since the matter is still pending in the court.

In a statement, advocate Satish Manshinde, who is representing Rhea in the matter, revealed that the actress has requested to postpone the recording of her statement in money laundering case. "Rhea Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra and Bihar governments and Sushant's father KK Singh to file replies on Rhea's plea.

It is to be noted that ED had summoned the 'Jalebi' actress for questioning on August 7 in a money laundering probe stemming from a complaint lodged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh with the Patna Police in connection with his death.

As per reports, the agency was expected to question the actress about her personal details, financial details, investment copies and work-related details. Meanwhile, the watchman of Primrose Building, the apartment where Rhea and her family reside, revealed that the Chakraborty family members have not visited for the last 8-10 days.

Rhea has come under the scanner of the probe agency over two major property investments made by her in Mumbai, disproportionate to her income. As per the report, Rhea registered a Rs 76 lakh worth flat at Khar East in Mumbai on May 28, 2018. The flat is located on the 4th floor at Gulmohar Avenue in Khar East. The area of ​​the flat is 354 sq ft, for which she paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.80 lakhs.

