Rhea Chakraborty social media posts for Sushant Singh Rajput after his demise

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been subjected to intense media scrutiny and public trial post the shocking and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. Rhea was Sushant’s girlfriend and has been accused by his family for money laundering. The actress has also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and had to spend one month in judicial custody last year in an ongoing drug peddling case, in connection with the late actor’s death.

On Rhea’s 29th birthday today, we look at the posts the actress has shared with Sushant after his death.

“Eternally connected To infinity and beyond”

Rhea’s first post after the actor’s demise was on his 1st month death anniversary. The actress shared a long post remembering Sushant along with a loved-up picture of the two. “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it,” wrote the actress.

She further jotted down, “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond”.



Rhea requests Amit Shah to initiate CBI probe in SSR’s death

Over a month of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea requested India’s Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry on the late actor’s death. “ I request you (Amit Shah) with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step,” wrote the actress.

Dil Bechara

After the release of SSR’s film Dil Bechara, Rhea shared a post missing the actor. “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you You are here with me , I know you are ....I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life ..I know you will be watching this with us,” wrote Rhea.

SSR’s first death anniversary

On SSR’s first death anniversary, Rhea penned a long heartbreaking note missing the actor. “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore.They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything,” wrote the ‘Chehre’ actress.



She further added, “My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore..There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love..Bebu and putput forever”.