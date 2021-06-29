Rhea Chakraborty shares a stunning sun-kissed photo with an inspirational quote

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a gorgeous sun-kissed photo of herself in a black top with white embroidery, hair open with an inspirational quote on her Instagram stories on Tuesday (June 29).

The actress captioned the picture as, “Rise and shine.”

Rhea can be seen smiling for the camera while wearing minimal makeup and gold hoop earrings.

Earlier, on the first death anniversary of Rhea’s boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress shared a long note where she says the late actor was her ‘everything’ and she sorely miss him.

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore.

They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything,” wrote the actress.

Calling Sushant her ‘guardian angel’ the actress continued, “I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here .My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore..”

“There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled..Without you , I’m standing still..My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever,” concluded the 28 years old.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rumi Jaffery’s mystery thriller ‘Chehre’. Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza star in the movie.