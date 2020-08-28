Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI, to be grilled on a long list of questions related to Sushant Singh Rajput, foreign trips and business interests

New Delhi: After almost a week into the investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI has summoned late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for questioning. The CBI will probe her at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai.

According to sources, different teams have been formed by the CBI for the questioning. Samuel Miranda and Rhea will be questioned separately.

An officer of the team will also monitor her body language while answering questions.

The CBI has prepared a long list of questions related to her relationship with Sushant and his family, business interests with him, details of her foreign trips, the account of June 8, her location between June 8 to June 13 etc.

It has been learnt that questioning may last for more than 8 hours.

The CBI has also got details about Rhea's one of the bank accounts in New Delhi at Lodhi road branch of ICICI.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after registering a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has arrived in Mumbai.

A five-member team has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra.

Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.