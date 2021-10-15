हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha surprises beau Ali Fazal on his birthday, visits actor on his film's set

Actress Richa Chadha made a surprise visit to her beau Ali Fazal's film set on his birthday on Friday (October 15).

Richa Chadha surprises beau Ali Fazal on his birthday, visits actor on his film&#039;s set
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: It's a working birthday for actor Ali Fazal as he is currently shooting for 'Khufiya' in Delhi, but his girlfriend Richa Chadha has made sure to make the day special for him.

She took a flight to her hometown and paid a visit to Ali on his film sets. Isn`t it cute?

She even took to Instagram and posted an adorable selfie with Ali.

"En route to being air borne for bae, on his isspecial day," Richa captioned the post.

Richa

Richa and Ali have been dating for a long time now. Their love story started on the sets of the film 'Fukrey'.

The two were supposed to get married last year. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown hindered their plans.

