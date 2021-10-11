Richa Chadha loses temper with troll who said, 'your marriage won't last like Aamir Khan's'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha slammed a troll for making a nasty comment on her relationship with actor Ali Fazal on Twitter. On Monday, Richa had shared a loved-up picture with her beau Ali on Twitter.

One user commented on it predicting that her marriage is not going to last much like Aamir Khan. He wrote in Hindi, "Tell us when you are getting divorced because your marriage is not going to last long like Aamir Khan."

Replying to this Richa Chadha said in Hindi, "Sarvesh, forget about me, it seems nobody willingly wanted to marry you. The girl must have asked for the dowry in your case. You don't have the intelligence nor good looks plus you're poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to a stove. This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here."

Check out their heated interaction:

सर्वेश,मेरी छोड़,तुझ भिखारी से स्वेच्छा से शादी नहीं की किसी ने तो बौरा रहा है?दहेज तो लड़की ने मांगा होगा तेरे case में?न शक्ल,न अक्ल और गरीब?मम्मी LPG से चूल्हे पे आ गई होंगी?पायलागू आंटीये क्या गू रूपी कुपूत दुनिया में ले आईं?ये बेरोज़गार दया-पात्र बस यहीं चौड़ा हो सकताहै https://t.co/FzbERQ6CYk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2021

Ali and Richa have worked together in films like - Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The duo will be collaborating again for the third instalment of the franchise.

The duo is often seen sharing loved-up pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Speaking of Richa Chadda's work front, the talented actress was last seen in the thriller web series 'Candy' with Ronit Roy. She will next be seen 'Six Suspects', which is based on Vikas Swarup’s 2008 novel of the same name.