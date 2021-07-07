RIP Dilip Kumar: Fans call it an end of era, mourn ‘Tragedy King's demise

New Delhi: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) at the age of 98 in Hinduja Hospital Mumbai.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility on Tuesday. He was earlier diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

As soon as the news of Dilip Kumar’s death broke out, fans across the world have been mourning the death of an ‘institution’. Kumar starred in hugely popular films like Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas, Karma, etc.

Below are some of the tweets by saddened fans.

India Means Everything To Me. It Is My Homeland. India Is My Country. It Is Here That I Have Gotten Love And Affection As A Film Star From Millions And Millions Of My Fans Over The Last Five Decades ~"दिलीप कुमार" Om Shanti #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Xode5CJw3D — AJAY (@ItsAjay_LD) July 7, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of the most versatile actor of the big screen & heartthrob of his era Muhammed Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar ji. Any Age Or Any Role, he never failed to mesmerise us. He took away an era with him.

May the legendary soul Rest In Peace!#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/ZX8t4tY63N — Pankaj Ratandhayra (@impankajR1) July 7, 2021

Rest in Peace #DilipKumar Sahab Thank you for wonderful movies and incredible performances that will inspire the generations to come. pic.twitter.com/nx5a25Cz0G — Live In Frames (@LiveInFrames) July 7, 2021

Tragedy King Dilip Kumar ji no more. One of the finest actors of Indian Cinema. He will be missed #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/P9Z7jNQOht — Stranger (@amarDgreat) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was not just a super performer, with his distinctive style, he was an erudite man. So well versed in literature, particularly Urdu and English poetry. Truly an irreplaceable loss. #DilipKumar — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) July 7, 2021

A Legend, An inspiration, Thank you #DilipKumar Ji. We pray your soul rests in peace pic.twitter.com/0ln0UWuS1j — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 7, 2021

There are heroes and there are legends. Heroes get remembered , but legends never die. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/naeFcbsCSU — Ridhi (@Ridhi18154075) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan. The actor made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and enjoyed a six decades-long career. In 2015, the actor was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.