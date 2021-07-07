हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

RIP Dilip Kumar: Fans call it an end of era, mourn ‘Tragedy King's demise

Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan. The actor made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and enjoyed a six decades-long career.

RIP Dilip Kumar: Fans call it an end of era, mourn ‘Tragedy King&#039;s demise
movie still

New Delhi: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) at the age of 98 in Hinduja Hospital Mumbai.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility on Tuesday. He was earlier diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

As soon as the news of Dilip Kumar’s death broke out, fans across the world have been mourning the death of an ‘institution’. Kumar starred in hugely popular films like Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas, Karma, etc.

Below are some of the tweets by saddened fans.

Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan. The actor made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and enjoyed a six decades-long career. In 2015, the actor was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

