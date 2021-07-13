Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha shares first glimpse of his baby boy- See Pic!

New Delhi: Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha, who has recently become a father for the second time with a baby boy, has now shared the first glimpse of his little one.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “#grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru..”

In the picture, he can be seen holding the little fingers of his newborn. The picture was highly appreciated by everyone and netizens showered the couple with their best wishes.

Rannvijay and his now wife Prianka Singha met through common friends and after dating briefly, the duo got married in an intimate wedding in Kenya in 2015 with only family and close friends in attendance.

The couple also has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat Singha.

Earlier in the day, he shared a picture on his Instagram handle and declared the great news. In the picture, he shared a baby size red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers, making the announcement of his baby boy.

Recently in March, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, “Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat.”

Some time back, friends of the couple hosted a beautiful baby shower in London. Prianka shared many pictures from the event.

On the workfront, Rannvijay is currently hosting Splitsvilla 13 alongside Sunny Leone.