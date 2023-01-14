RRR star Ram Charan among best dressed celebs at Golden Globe 2023

NEW DELHI: Actor Ram Charan, whose film 'RRR' beat heavyweights to win the award for best original song, looked dashing in a Tarun Tahiliani black ensemble at the 80th edition Golden Globe 2023 awards. The event was held at Beverly Hills on January 10. The south Indian star wore a bandh gala outfit and paired it with tinted shades.

On Thursday, a video of Ram Charan's glambot moment went viral. The south superstar looked sharp and slick in a black fusion set, that had an Indian touch.

The Golden Globe red carpet was flooded with gowns and tuxedos and both Ram and his wife Upasana chose to wear Indian names at the event. Ram has often sported a variety of Indian designers at most of his public appearances in India and abroad too.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for Best Original song–motion picture for its hit track 'Naatu Naatu'.

The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for 'Best Picture-non English' at the ceremony.