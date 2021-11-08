Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla deck up for Jyotika's engagement – In Pics!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika has recently got engaged with her longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma on Friday (November 5).

Now, Rubina has shared some jaw-dropping pictures of herself and husband Abhinav Shukla from the engagement ceremony.

Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “Golden hour with my magic man @ashukla09

#rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla ..”

She shared another video where she wrote, “Lemme take you dancing.”

Even Abhinav shared two pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “For something special coming up!”

In the pictures, Rubina and Abhinav looked stunning as always. Clad in a golden saree, Ruby parted her hair on one side while Abhinav opted for a white kurta-pyjama.

Jyotika also shared some stunning pictures from her special day. Jyotika looked beautiful in a lilac lehenga, while Rajat looked dapper in a white sherwani. The duo has all smiles for the camera and also posed with their engagement rings.

Jyotika shared few pictures and video on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “@rajatsharma_rj

#engaged #jyotikadilaik..”

She also shared a post, she shared a part of her love story with Rajat, whom she met 9 years ago and also shared a picture from her special day.

For the unversed, Rubina’s sister Jyotika came into limelight when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during her sister’s stint on the show, and grabbed a lot of limelight while being in the house during the span of family week.

Both the lovebirds are social media influencers and content creators and have a huge fan following on their respective social media handles.