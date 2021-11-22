Rubina Dilaik SLAMS 'pseudo fans' for fat-shaming her, threatening to leave fandom!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has penned a strong note for her 'pseudo fans' for criticising her over gaining weight in the past few weeks. She expressed that she has received many hate emails from fans after she began gaining weight.

The 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress revealed that her fans were threatening to leave fandoms as she 'wasn't wearing good clothes, working hard to get big projects'.

Rubina said that she was disappointed to know that a section of her fans only cared about her physical appearance and not her talent and commitment to work.

She ended her statement by telling off the haters and asking them to not call themselves her fans.

She wrote in the long note, "Dear well wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects.

"Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work... But I have a good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan!", she added.

Dear Pseudo Fans :- pic.twitter.com/aJd2cP78DN — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 22, 2021

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in TV soap 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She also commenced shooting for her debut film 'Ardh' in August.

'Ardh' is directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal and is about a struggling actor in Mumbai.

It features Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Some time back, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla collaborated for a ‘very special’ music video titled 'Tumse Pyaar Hai'.

The couple played small-town lovers in the video, which was shot in Punjab.

For the unversed, the duo featured in 'Bigg Boss 14' and their chemistry was loved by their fans.

Rubina Dilaik is known for shows such as 'Choti Bahu', 'Choti Bahu 2', and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

