'Runway 34' star Ajay Devgn makes SHOCKING revelation about his phobia - Read on

Ajay Devgn, while talking about his phobia of lifts, said that he was once stuck in an elevator for 1.5 hrs.

Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn and his 'Runway 34' co-star Rakul Preet Singh will be seen making an appearance on the dance-based reality show, 'DID L'il Masters'.

The actor-filmmaker will be seen making a revelation about his phobia of lifts.

Ajay in the show mentioned: "A few years ago, when I was in a lift with a couple of people, it suddenly broke down and fell at a rapid speed from the third floor to the ground floor. Though no one got seriously injured, we were stuck there for almost 1 to 1.5 hours."

The actor added that ever since then he feels "claustrophobic" in lifts.

"Since then, I feel claustrophobic in lifts. Even now, when I get into a lift, I get a bit frightened and have a phobia of them ever since."

'DID L'il Masters' airs on Zee TV.

