FILM: Runway 34

DIRECTOR: Ajay Devgn

CASTING: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

RATINGS: 3.5/5

Superstar Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with family entertainer U Me Aur Hum in 2008. His second directorial was Shivaay, an action thriller which came out in 2016 and now he is back with Runway 34 - a first of its kind aerial-investigative-thriller.

RUNWAY 34 PLOT:

Based on a true story, Runway 34, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, YouTuber Carryminati and Ajay Devgn.

The movie's plot revolves around pilot Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, who faces a legal battle after a horrific incident that took place several thousand feet above the ground. The film is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that went through a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility.

Amidst bad weather conditions, poor visibility, lack of fuel and panicky passengers, the pilot Vikrant Khanna, despite staggering odds and with no help thousands of feet up in the air, lands the plane on Runway 34, which apparently the most dangerous of runways, without any causality. Only after the plane is safely landed and the needy are rushed to hospital, an enquiry is called to burn the pilot.

PERFORMANCES IN RUNWAY 34

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most brilliant, shrewd and sharp investigator, is assigned the case, who grills Vikrant and his co-pilot, Rakul Preet Singh, to find out what conspired that fateful morning.

The film is full of special-effects, brilliant performances and moments, which are relatable and could make you teary eyed. Ajay Devgn is sublime and impressive with his direction and acting in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan just lit up the screen with his sheer presence and voice. Rakul Preet Singh is incredibly stunning in the movie and surprises the audience with the way she has portrayed her character in front of two big superstars. The acting department is spot-on in the film, the direction is outstanding, with few errors and stretched moments, the film is an amazing cinematic experience.

Apart from the plane, passage and pilot arena, there is another track in the film, a corporate take-over, which fuels the movie further into sub-textual and dark areas of the aviation industry, veteran actor Boman Irani is someone who will surprise you with his presence.

The film is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.