Rishi Kapoor

Russian boy sings Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Main Shayar To Nahin' on talent show, leaves judges awestruck—Watch

The legendary Raj Kapoor's movies and songs are revered by the fans and likewise, Hindi films find a greater acceptance by the people there.

Russian boy sings Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Main Shayar To Nahin' on talent show, leaves judges awestruck—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Our Bollywood movies and stars are loved across the globe. The first family of Hindi films—the Kapoor Khandaan has a solid fan base in Russia. The legendary Raj Kapoor's movies and songs are revered by the fans and likewise, Hindi films find a greater acceptance by the people there.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared a small video clip of a young Russian boy singing 'Main Shayar To Nahin' from the film 'Bobby'. He sang it on a Russian singing talent show reportedly. As soon as he starts singing, the audience and the judges are left awestruck.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#formydaddy

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

It is simply amazing to see the Russian boy croon this old iconic Hindi song with such perfection.

'Bobby' marked the debut of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in a full-fledged leading role along with Dimple Kapadia. The film was directed by Raj Kapoor and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

The 1973 classic was a blockbuster and the top-grosser venture of that year. Its music was widely appreciated and it gave Indian cinema, two of the most legendary actors—Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

 

 

 

 

Rishi Kapoorrussian boymain shayar toh nahinrussian singing reality showrussian talent show
