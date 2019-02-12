Russian boy sings Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Main Shayar To Nahin' on talent show, leaves judges awestruck—Watch

New Delhi: Our Bollywood movies and stars are loved across the globe. The first family of Hindi films—the Kapoor Khandaan has a solid fan base in Russia. The legendary Raj Kapoor's movies and songs are revered by the fans and likewise, Hindi films find a greater acceptance by the people there.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared a small video clip of a young Russian boy singing 'Main Shayar To Nahin' from the film 'Bobby'. He sang it on a Russian singing talent show reportedly. As soon as he starts singing, the audience and the judges are left awestruck.

Watch it here:

It is simply amazing to see the Russian boy croon this old iconic Hindi song with such perfection.

'Bobby' marked the debut of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in a full-fledged leading role along with Dimple Kapadia. The film was directed by Raj Kapoor and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

The 1973 classic was a blockbuster and the top-grosser venture of that year. Its music was widely appreciated and it gave Indian cinema, two of the most legendary actors—Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.