Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor off to Maldives with Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan ahead of birthday celebrations - VIDEO

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan, who will ring in his 51st birthday on August 16, (Monday) has planned to celebrate his special day with his family at a private place. The fam-jam has jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his big day.

The video was shared by celebrity couple Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle and wrote, “#saifalikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimuralikhan and #jehalikhan take a private plane to the Maldives to ring in Saif's 51st birthday.”

In the video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen walking towards the lane to catch her private plane, while Saif could be seen following her. While the kids are being carried by the most famous nanny Savitri, who was earlier taking care of Taimur Ali Khan and now is back in the news as she is now taking care of the newest member of the family, Jeh Ali Khan.

Interestingly, Jeh's first full pictures went viral on social media a day back when he was first papped. Fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Taimur and Jeh.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child together on February 21. Since then there has been immense interest among fans to get a full view picture of the baby and know his name. Earlier, in July Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor told a media outlet that the little munchkin is called ‘Jeh’ by his parents.

Jeh reportedly is not the name of the latest addition in the family but a pet name of Taimur Ali Khan’s younger brother who is actually Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots'.