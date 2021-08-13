हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's second son Jehangir's FIRST close-up pics go viral!

In the photos, Saif Ali Khan is seen holding a tiny Jeh in his arms; the little one is seen wearing a blue onesie and a diaper. 

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan&#039;s second son Jehangir&#039;s FIRST close-up pics go viral!
Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareen Kapoor Khan recently revealed that her second son's name is not Jeh but Jehangir Ali Khan in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be'. She had also released unseen pictures of her second son in the book but in case you haven't picked up a copy yet, you can get a glimpse of the little munchkin here.

Paps recently got the opportunity to capture the cuteness of Jehangir as he made a visit to this grandfather Randhir Kapoor's new house and the pictures are adorable. 

In the photos, Saif Ali Khan is seen holding a tiny Jeh in his arms, the little one is seen wearing a blue onesie and a diaper. 

Check out the pics below:

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Saif and Kareena's older son and fan-favourite Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted outside grandpa Randhir Kapoor's residence. He looked super cute in a stylish casual outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child together on February 21. Since then there has been immense interest among fans to get a full view picture of the baby and know his name. Earlier, in July Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor told a media outlet that the little munchkin is called ‘Jeh’ by his parents.

Jeh reportedly is not the name of the latest addition in the family but a pet name of Taimur Ali Khan’s younger brother who is actually Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots'.

