Saif Ali Khan reveals the BIG perk of being the less successful 'Khan' among Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan admitted to being the less successful Khan among his peers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan but claims that it gave him more freedom to experiment as an actor in a recent interview.

The 'Tandav' actor told Film Companion that he agrees with the fact that he didn't achieve the superstar status held by the 'Khan trinity' but he has no regrets about the same. In fact, he admits that it let him experiment with negative and experimental roles as he didn't have the pressure to be a superstar or hero in the mainstream audiences' eyes.

He said, "Yes, absolutely. I have to say these guys - Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir - were kind of born somehow to be actors. I think it must have been a childhood ambition. Certainly, I know it was for two of them, not sure if it was Salman’s ambition anyway but he was certainly built for it and made for the kind of success he saw. I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there, I wonder why. It wasn’t really about nuance, different kinds of characters...all that has happened now," he said.

He also claimed it made him more interested in acting and he has understood it better over the course of time.

The 'Race' actor also spoke about his symbiotic relationship with Akshay Kumar and complementing each other's personalities. He said, "If I was cute and fun in a lot of movies and I did a lot of work with Akshay Kumar, who perhaps lacked at that point, cute and fun, so we made a kind of super-person and found our way in the industry. I completed him and he completed me. I think that’s why we are so fond of each other today. We realise we owe each other that, in a sense."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif has an interesting line-up of work ahead with films like 'Adipurush', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2' in the pipeline.