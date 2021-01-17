हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tandav

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Tandav’ faces backlash, BJP MLA Ram Kadam demands apology for hurting Hindu sentiments

BJP MLA Ram Kadam asked for the series to be boycotted till certain changes are made.

Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' faces backlash, BJP MLA Ram Kadam demands apology for hurting Hindu sentiments
Credit: Twitter/ Ram Kadam

New Delhi: Amazon web-series ‘Tandav’ has become a topic of controversy as several politicians and others have pointed out that films and web-series are being used to humiliate Hindu deities. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam took to Twitter to express his views on the topic and asked for the series to be boycotted till the necessary changes are made.

The BJP MLA listed his demands in a series of tweets and also announced that he would go to the Ghatkopar police station to file a complaint against the show.

Using the #boycottTandav hashtag, he demanded that director Ali Abbas Zafar remove a scene in which a joke was cracked on Lord Shiva. Ram Kadam also asked for an apology from actor Zeeshan Ayub and said that the series will be boycotted till the necessary changes have been made.

 

 

Earlier BJP MP Manoj Kotak had released a statement asking for ‘Tandav’ to be banned saying that the freedom from censorship that OTT platforms enjoy has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments.

In his tweet he also said that he has spoken to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India.

Netizens on social media started trending ‘Boycott Tandav’ and now ‘Boycott Bollywood’ as soon as Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub’s Shiva scene went viral. 

 

