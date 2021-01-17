हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tandav

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav in trouble, BJP MP Manoj Kotak seeks ban on web series

Web series poster

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan starrer web series ‘Tandav’ landed itself in another controversy on Saturday (January 16). BJP MP Manoj Kotak raised strong objections over the Amazon Prime’s political drama and alleged that it features “anti-Hindu” content.

Expressing his displeasure, Kotak penned a note to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and requested him to take necessary action over the same. Kotak claimed that Ali Abbas Zafar directorial “mocks” Hindu gods and contains “anti-Hindu” content.

The BJP MP demanded a ban on the series alleging it hurts Hindu sentiments. He also clamoured for an apology from the makers and the actors of the series.

Putting out a tweet from his verified Twitter handle, Kotak showed support for regulation of OTT content. He wrote, “OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon.@PrakashJavdekar ji & requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction.”

Meanwhile, many netizens on social media started trending ‘Boycott Tandav’ as soon as Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub’s Shiva scene went viral. In the scene, which some claim “mocks” Hindu gods, Zeeshan plays the role of Lord Shiva and while talking about Aazadi says "Azaadi, what the...?"

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Tandav’ released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. The ensemble cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii among others.

