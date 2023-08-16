Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: Chhote Nawab Of Bollywood Who Loves Cooking, Reading And Horse Riding

New Delhi: On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, let's surf through some of his lesser-known facts that make Chhote Nawab of Bollywood truly unique. Saif Ali Khan is an uber-talented celebrity who has impressed his fans and critics with versatile performances in the past and is also extremely passionate about reading, playing the guitar, travelling, cooking, fitness and much more.

Take a look at these adorable pictures showing his love for art and culture:

Reading: Saif Ali Khan is known to be an avid reader. He has expressed his love for books in interviews and has often been spotted reading a variety of genres.



Travelling: Saif enjoys travelling and exploring new places. He has talked about his love for travel and how it helps him relax and unwind.

Cooking: Saif has shown an interest in cooking and has even revealed that he enjoys preparing meals for his family and friends. He has an inclination towards experimenting with different cuisines.

Horse Riding: Saif has a fascination with horse riding and has been involved in equestrian sports. He has been spotted participating in horse riding events.

History and Art: Saif has an interest in history, culture, and art. He has explored his interests by visiting historical sites and art exhibitions.

Film Production: Apart from acting, Saif Ali Khan has produced films under his production banner "Illuminati Films" and has been actively involved in the filmmaking process.

Happy Birthday Saif!