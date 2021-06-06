Saira Banu slams death rumours, says ‘Dilip Kumar is stable’

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran actress Saira Banu took to Twitter and rubbished death rumours doing the rounds regarding the death of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Shunning all the rumours, Saira said Dilip Saab’s condition is stable. She also thanked everyone for their wishes.

She took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle and wrote, “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is stable.

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.”

Veteran superstar Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital for breathlessness on Sunday morning.

The 98-year-old legendary actor’s wife and actress Saira Banu told ANI that the actor has been facing breathing issues for the past few days.

To check up on him, politician Sharad Pawar also paid a visit to him at the hospital in the afternoon.