हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saira Banu

Saira Banu thanks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mumbai Police for providing grand farewell to Dilip Kumar!

Days after husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise, Saira Banu thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police, among others, for giving a grand farewell to him.

Saira Banu thanks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mumbai Police for providing grand farewell to Dilip Kumar!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Days after husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise, Saira Banu thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police, among others, for giving a grand farewell to him.

Since morning, a picture has been doing rounds on social media, which is shared by several fan pages on their Twitter, in which we can see outside view of Saira’s house with a banner placed near the gate of her residence. 

saira

Saira has reportedly placed a special banner outside her residence which reads, "Most grateful to our honourable Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray Saheb, Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, Aditya Thackeray ji and Shri Sachin Ahir, the Pali Hill residents and the Mumbai Police. A sincere heartfelt thank you for your loving support and co-operation to bid farewell to Dilip Kumar Sahab. Thanking you, Mrs Dilip Kumar."

 

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021 at PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. The thespian was accorded full state honours and his last rites saw an ocean of fans and well-wishers paying respects on his final journey. 

The mortal remains reached the actor's residence with family members and friends in attendance at 10 am, Wednesday. Several celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others were spotted at his residence, to pay last respects to the legend.

The 98-year-old actor was battling prolonged age-related health issues and all through this, he had his wife Saira Banu and close friends by his side. The thespian was buried with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz, Mumbai.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saira Banulate legendary actorDilip Kumarthanks postMaha CMUddhav ThackeraySharad PawarAditya Thackeray
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut to host reality show

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Source: Election Strategist Prashant Kishor may join Indian National Congress party