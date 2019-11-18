Salman Khan appeals to fitness lovers not to use steroids

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who has inspired millions of people in the country to take up fitness with his muscular brawn, has urged fitness freaks not to use steroids, pointing out that such substances triggered off liver and kidney ailments besides causing other harmful effects to the body.

"Nowadays, there is a trend of taking steroids but it's really a wrong trend. I feel no one should use these. In fact, a lot of people misuse steroids, which is really bad for their bodies because you can damage your liver and kidney. There are a lot of people who have died doing exercises in the gym because of heart failure. So, it is not the right thing to do at all."

"I think protein shakes and supplements are good for your body but the kind of steroids people are consuming are very harmful. With those steroids, you can build your body but people can easily figure it's a body built by steroids and not naturally. That kind of body cannot last long," said Salman, while interacting with the media at the preview of Being Strong Fitness Equipment on Sunday in Mumbai.

Salman started a huge fitness revolution in India way back in 1998, after his shirtless avatar in the iconic song "O oh jaane jaana" in "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya" became a rage. Since then, youngsters especially have started hitting the gym to have a similar hunky frame.

Talking about timing of workouts for being fit and healthy, Salman said: "Whenever you get the time, you should do your workout. I get free time after lunch break or after dinner, in the morning or in between the shots. Whenever I get time, I exercise one body part. Sometimes, I exercise the stomach, chest or legs, because I don't have the time to spend an hour or two in the gym. Wherever I spot a small place, I start doing exercises. I think you need gym equipment to do your exercise but if it's not there, you can go for traditional forms of exercise."

Salman Khan will next be seen onscreen in the Prabhudheva-directed "Dabangg 3" along with Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa. The film is slated to release on 20th December, 2019.