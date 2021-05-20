हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients

Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share that he along with politicians Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients.

Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: India is struggling with the deadly COVID-19 second wave, which has caused great misery to millions of people and has overburdened the medical infrastructure of the country. With numerous SOS calls throughout India by ordinary citizens requesting for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and COVID medication amidst dire shortage, various Bollywood celebrities have tried to contribute towards India’s fight against the pandemic.

While many celebrities are sharing verified information on their social media handles, many others have donated money and started fundraisers. Actor Salman Khan, who is known for his philanthropic work, took to his Instagram to share that he along with politicians Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients.

“Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached mumbai. Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators for an emergency situation can call us on 8451869785. Or you can tag/DM me. We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using,” read the actor’s post.

Many fans took to the comment section to applaud ‘bhaijaan’ for his thoughtful contribution. “Great job sir love you,” wrote one, while another wrote, “Hit or floop u remain superhero of bollywood and india”.

On the work front, Salman Khan released his latest film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ on May 13 on  ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex at Rs 249 (per view) and on all leading DTH operators.

The movie is directed by Prabhudeva and also features actors Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

