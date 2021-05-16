हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ leaks online, actor urges fans to avoid piracy

Actor Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has been leaked on piracy websites and the actor has a strong message against people watching his latest film on them.

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ leaks online, actor urges fans to avoid piracy
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has been leaked on piracy websites and the actor has a strong message against people watching his latest film on them.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor took to Instagram stories on Saturday (May 15) to share a strong note against those indulging in piracy.

“We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. He added, “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell,” read the 55-years-old actor's note.

Salman had also earlier shared a video of himself asking fans to say no to piracy. Check it out below.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on May 13 on  ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex at Rs 249 (per view) and on all leading DTH operators.

The movie is directed by Prabhudeva and also features actors Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

