close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan croons with 'Indian Idol' star Thupten

A video of Salman Khan crooning late playback legend Kishore Kumar's evergreen 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' from the 1970 film 'Prem Pujari', along with 'Indian Idol' fame contestant Thupten Tsering, is doing the rounds of the Internet.

Salman Khan croons with &#039;Indian Idol&#039; star Thupten

Mumbai: Few in Bollywood know how to entertain fans as Salman Khan does. Lately, the superstar has been revealing his quirky side on social media. From sharing fitness anecdotes to giving a sneak peek into his family life, Salman has been actively providing glimpses of his personal life on social media.

And now, a video of the actor crooning late playback legend Kishore Kumar's evergreen 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' from the 1970 film 'Prem Pujari', along with 'Indian Idol' fame contestant Thupten Tsering, is doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the video, Salman is seen sitting beside Thupten, who says: "Mile na mile ye to mukkadar ki baat hai, hum koshish bhi na karein ye to galat baat hai. Zindagi zakhmon se bhari hai, waqt ko marham banana seekh lo. Haarna to hai ek din maut se, filhaal zindagi ko jeena seekh lo."

"Arrey waah!" applauds the "Dabangg" actor, on hearing Thupten's inspiring lines.

Then, the two are seen singing the Kishore Kumar classic, which is one of the most memorable numbers filmed on the iconic Dev Anand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@thupten_the_solo_performer_889

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Thupten, a differently-abled singer, took to Instagram to share photographs of his meeting with Salman. "And this literally happened," he wrote.

Tags:
Salman Khansalman khan videoindian idol Thupten
Next
Story

Ed Sheeran's unveils project with all-star line-up

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa