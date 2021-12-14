Salman Khan drops Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 photo, actress replies with sweetest message

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen, who has been basking in the success of 'Aarya 2', received huge praises from her friend and actor Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a photo of Aarya 2's hoarding in Mumbai and complimented Sushmita.

"Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u . @sushmitasen47," Salman wrote, along with a picture of 'Aarya 2' hoarding.

After seeing Salman's post, Sushmita thanked him for 'all the love and generosity and wrote, "You are a Jaan @beingsalmankhan . Thank you soooooo much for all the love & generosity! #cherished."

Salman and Sushmita have worked together in several films such as 'Biwi No.1' and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. The duo is often seen supporting each other on social media.

Speaking of 'Aarya', the second season of the web series shows Sushmita, who plays the role of Aarya Sareen, dealing with the dark world of crime and enemies while trying to keep her family safe. The series also witness some of Aarya's close aids turning against her. Along with Sushmita Sen, the actors in 'Aarya Seson 2' are Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana and Dilnaz Irani.

Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza'.

The new chapter of 'Aarya', currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, opened to rave reviews upon its premiere on December 10. It is co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films.

