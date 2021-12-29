Salman Khan rides an auto-rickshaw around Panvel, 'shocked' fans react to viral video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently turned a year older and celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. Now, a video of Salman Khan riding an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel has gone viral on social media.

Celeb photographer Manav Manglani shared a video of Salman riding the auto-rickshaw on his Instagram. As expected, his Instagram account had a field day with some hilarious comments from fans.

One wrote, "Bhai actor na hote toh yahi karte." While another one commented, "Kaisa publicity stunt hain yaar ye? But love you bhai!" "Searching that snake," a third user said, referring to a recent incident where Salman was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse.

Salman Khan, on Sunday, bitten by a non-venomous snake thrice and was fortunate that the incident was not alarming, even though his family and friends were worried for his health.

Salman was immediately rushed to a hospital and was given medical treatment. After he got discharged, he greeted paps stationed outside his farmhouse to wish him on birthday (December 27). The actor also joked that he told his worried father Salim Khan, "Tiger bhi jinda hai and saanp bhi.

On the work front, Salman is all set to resume work for 'Tiger 3' also starring Katrina Kaif.