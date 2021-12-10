Salman Khan's hilarious clip from 'Dabangg' tour will leave his fans in splits

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul who is currently touring with the 'Dabangg tour' team shared a hilarious video of superstar Salman Khan preparing to take the centre-stage the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh. Taking to his Instagram handle, Maniesh shared a video that features him saying, "With the man himself Da Bang" while panning the camera towards Salman who runs away in order to not get captured.

The two stars could be seen on the stage where the Dabangg tour will take place. A dance team could be seen rehearsing on the song 'Chinta ta ta' from the film 'Rowdy Rathore'.

The video received more than one lakh views and thousands of comments from the fans of the two stars.

For the unversed, a team led by Salman Khan is all set to take centre-stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh on December 9, Friday for the Dabangg Tour. The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, and Aayush Sharma.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was also set to join Salman for the 'Da-Bangg' tour, couldn't make it to the event due to ongoing investigation by Enforcement Directorate against her in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. The ED suspects that a huge sum of money, extorted by conman Sukesh Chandraskhar from a businessman’s wife, was diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress was recently stopped by immigration officials at the international airport of Mumbai from flying out of the country. A Look Out Circular was issued by the Enforcement Directorate against the actress.

Recently, when Salman Khan was asked if Jacqueline would make it to the event in Riyadh, owing to her alleged involvement in a money laundering case, the Bollywood superstar came up with a witty reply. "Inshallah she will be here tomorrow. If not, I will perform as Jacqueline," Salman said at a press conference.

A day ago, Salman thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for welcoming them and giving an opportunity to Bollywood to conduct the concert.

