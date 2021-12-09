Jacqueline Fernandez dropped from Salman Khan's Da-bangg tour amid link with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

NEW DELHI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was all set to join Salman Khan for his Da-bangg tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will not be travelling for the show. The actress is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for her alleged connection to a money laundering case. The ED is investigating Jacqueline over her ties with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (Dec 8). The actress was summoned by the federal probe agency in connection with the money laundering case. The ED suspects that a huge sum of money, extorted by conman Sukesh Chandraskhar from a businessman’s wife, was diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress was recently stopped by immigration officials at the international airport of Mumbai from flying out of the country. A Look Out Circular was issued by the Enforcement Directorate against the actress. She was detained briefly by the officials before she was allowed to go. According to Indian Express, the actress was travelling to Dubai on December 5 when she was stopped at the airport. As per authorities, the agency will not let Jacqueline leave India till the probe is on.

The ED had recently filed a chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case. According to the allegation, Sukesh, while serving a sentence at Tihar jail, had extorted money from the wife of a businessman. Jacqueline's name surfaced with regard to the ED’s earlier allegation that the actress had unearthed monetary transactions with Sukesh. The ED had further said that Jacqueline was also given several expensive gifts by Sukesh. Apart from Jacqueline, ED also summoned and questioned actress-dancer Nora Fatehi to join the probe.

Meanwhile, it appears that since Jacqueline has been barred from leaving the country till the probe is on, she is unlikely to travel with Salman Khan and other actors for the 'Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded'.

The event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 10. There is a buzz that Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' co-star Daisy Shah has replaced her. However, there is no confirmation on it as of yet.

Jacqueline was last seen in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She has projects like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Attack', 'Cirkus', 'Ram Setu', Telugu film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', and a cameo in Kannada film 'Vikrant Rona'.

