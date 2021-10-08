Samantha Ruth Prabhu disses society's double standards for a woman, calls it 'morally questionable'!

New Delhi: South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media account has drawn the attention of her fans, especially after she and her husband Naga Chaitanya announced separation. After her first Instagram (IG) post was about 'songs of old love', she shared her morning gyaan slamming society's double standards.

Samantha dropped a cryptic post on IG reading: “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. – Farida D.”

The quote is by author Farida D.

Speculation about their marriage having hit a rough patch was high and finally put to rest by the star couple a few days back.

Announcing separation, ChaySam (as they were fondly called by fans) wrote in a joint statement shared on social media: To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga's film Love Story with Sai Pallavi was released on September 30, 2021.