HYDERABAD: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a picture of herself with her pet dog, Saasha on social media. Clicked during her workout session, the picture features her in a candid moment with her dog. While the picture has received praises from fans, a Twitter user trolled her and said that 'She will end up dying alone with cats and dogs'.

Responding to the comment, Samantha called herself 'lucky' in her reply. "I would consider myself lucky," she wrote. Meanwhile, the user has now deleted the comment after facing backlash from the actor's fans. However, a screenshot of the comment is currently being circulated among fans on social media.

Samantha has now responded forcefully to a social media troll who made an offensive remark about her. Under one of Samantha's recent tweets, a netizen commented, "She's (Sam) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs."

The actress was quick to respond, calmly and effectively shutting down the troll. "I'd consider myself lucky," Samantha's response reads. After the 'Kushi' lady responded with a sarcastic retort, the netizen quickly deleted the tweet.

Samantha is one of the few celebrities who aren't afraid to speak out against unwelcome social media trolls. She is often seen tackling negative comments on social media.

She recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film 'Kushi', in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, several media reports claimed that the lead actors suffered injuries on the sets while filming a stunt sequence.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two while shooting for an action-packed scene got severely hurt, therefore, the shooting had to be halted for a few hours. "Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs," a spokesperson of Vijay Deverakonda’s team told the portal.

According to the crew member, "Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on." The duo while shooting had to face certain backlashes, as per reports. The incident took place over the weekend. On Sunday, both Prabhu and Deverakonda continued filming, this time at Dal Lake in Srinagar but both complained of backaches during the shoot.

Her other films, 'Yashoda', and 'Shakuntalam', will be released by the end of the year.



