Samantha Ruth Prabhu's FIRST public appearance after announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya is all about her furry friends - In Pics

New Delhi: The very stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an ocean of fan following who care about her. More so, after they were left heartbroken with Sam and Naga Chaitanya's separation news. The former couple announced split a few days back on social media by sharing identical posts.

Samantha was recently seen first time in public and she had her two pets along. She basically took them to a Vet's clinic and got papped. Although Sam was following COVID-19 protocol and wearing mask, fans were quick to recognise her.

Take a look at photos which went viral on social media.

Announcing separation, ChaySam (as they were fondly called by fans) wrote in a joint statement shared on social media: To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga's film Love Story with Sai Pallavi was released on September 30, 2021.