Sana Khan

Sana Khan celebrates 'best shohar' Anas Saiyad's birthday in Kashmir

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad flew to Kashmir earlier this week and are making memories in a special way. 

Sana Khan celebrates &#039;best shohar&#039; Anas Saiyad&#039;s birthday in Kashmir
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@sanakhaan21

New Delhi: It's celebration time for former actress Sana Khan as it's her husband Anas Saiyad's birthday today. To mark the special day, she posted a heartfelt wish for him on Instagram. "Allah tumhe hamesha salamat rakhe aur mere sath jannat tak rakhe. Yaum-e-wiladat mubarak #bestshohar." The picture features Anas posing amidst the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, where the newlyweds are currently honeymooning. 

Here's Sana Khan's postcard birthday wish for 'best shohar' Anas Saiyad.

The couple flew to Kashmir earlier this week and are making memories in a special way. Take a look at some of their pictures from their honeymoon diary:

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad married on November 20 in a private wedding ceremony. Hours after her wedding, the actress introduced her husband on Instagram and also changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan.

'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khan, who has starred in films such as 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho' and 'Wajah Tum Ho', has quit the entertainment industry. She announced her decision on social media in October and said that she will spend life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".  

