Sana Khan delights fans, posts photos with a stunning floral ensemble of jasmine and roses

Sana Khan shared post-wedding photos of herself with her hair covered in roses and jasmine. The floral ensemble looks absolutley beutiful and the newbie bride flashes her million dollar smile for these stunning photos.

New Delhi: Sana Khan shared post-wedding photos of herself with her hair covered in roses and jasmine. The floral ensemble looks absolutely beautiful and the newbie bride flashes her gorgeous smile for these stunning photos.

Taking to Instagram, Sana Khan shared a series of post-wedding photos with her hair completely covered with the floral ensemble done with jasmine and roses. She is seen dressed in a neon salwar and a grey dupatta. 

She shared the pics with a caption which reveaals a story on ots own. She wrote, “I always wanted to wear this for my wedding but I forgot to order for this. Thanks to my nasreen didi who got this on my day of nikkah even though I delayed wearing it for 2 more days coz of the packed schedule but look how fresh it was.”

The ‘Jai Ho’ actress had tied the knot on November 20, 2020 in Surat with Gujarat-based businessman Anas Saiyad.

Soon after her wedding, Sana Khan also changed her name on Instagram to Saiyad Sana Khan. Prior to her wedding, Sana Khan had surprised her fans with a sudden announcement to quit the entertainment industry. 

In a detailed Instagram post, Sana Khan expressed her desire to serve humanity and said, “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult with me regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.”

