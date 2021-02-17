Sandeep Nahar’s family file complaint against wife and mother-in-law in abetment to suicide case

New Delhi: 'MS Dhoni' actor Sandeep Nahar’s family has lodged a complaint against the actor’s wife and mother-law alleging abetment to suicide. The ‘Kesari’ actor was found dead at his Goregaon residence on Monday (February 15).

Meanwhile, the Goregaon police have registered an accidental death case, ruling out foul play as of now. They are awaiting the results of the postmortem report.

As per sources, the actor's family will perform Nahar's last rites in Haryana.

Nahar had left a 'suicide note' as well as posted a Facebook video, hours before his death. In the 9-minute-long video, he reportedly discussed battling issues in professional life as well as personal turmoil. He also talked about a strained relationship with his wife. While in his suicide note, he mentioned facing "politics" in Bollywood.

Nahar was found unconscious at his home by his wife Kanchan on Monday, as per reports. "Nahar was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom by his wife and her friends. They brought him down and rushed him to SVR hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities expressed shock at the sudden death of Nahar. His Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar expressed condolence on Twitter, while Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla also expressed grief at the ‘unfortunate’ demise.