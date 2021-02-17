MS Dhoni actors Bhumika Chawla, Anupam Kher react on co-star Sandeep Nahar's death, call 'it unfortunate'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumika Chawla, who played a pivotal role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' biopic expressed her sadness and grief on the demise of co-star Sandeep Nahar.

In an interview with ETimes, Bhumika Chawla said, "Depression and suicides have become common; it is so unfortunate." The actress revealed that she didn't share many scenes with Nahar and got to know of his sudden death recently.

Another actor from 'Dhoni' biopic, Anupam Kher also told ETimes that he too had a few scenes with Nahar and learned of his untimely demise very recently. "But I immediately connected his presence in 'MS Dhoni:The Untold Story'. Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I had about 2-3 scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor," Kher told ETimes.

On February 15, the unfortunate news broke after the actor posted a disturbing video on social media.

Hours before his death, Sandeep Nahar posted a video on Facebook and left behind a note alleging strained relationship. He shared how he is having trouble in his personal life.

"Nahar was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom by his wife and her friends. They brought him down and rushed him to SVR hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival," the official told PTI.

He said the door of Nahar's bedroom was locked from inside.

In the 'suicide note', purportedly written by Nahar, he mentioned about 'politics' he faced in Bollywood, 'unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry'.