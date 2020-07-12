Sanitisation process at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa home after he and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: The sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning after the megastar and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday night. News agency ANI tweeted pictures of the workers arriving at Jalsa to carry out the sanitisation process of the entire bungalow.

Amitabh Bachchan stays in the sprawling bungalow with Abhishek, wife Jaya, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. Big B and Abhishek were taken to Nanavati Hospital last night while Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had undergone COVID-19 tests. They have been tested negative for the virus.

Both Big B and Abhishek had informed people about their illness through their respective Twitter accounts.

"I have tested COVID positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" the 77-yea-old megastar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Abhishek said, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

As per the latest update by the hospital authorities, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms. He will post his health update twice a day via social media.