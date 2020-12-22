Sanjana Sanghi reveals how she juggled studies and acting early in her career

New Delhi: Actress Sanjana Sanghi opened up about the struggles she had to face during the shoot of the film ‘Rockstar’. She was a student at the time and made sure to prioritize her studies over the shoot but also managed to juggle both responsibilities equally well.

From an early age the actress got used to having to find a balance between her studies and her acting career. At the age of 13 she was spotted by director Mukesh Chhabra and cast in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar as Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister.

Hindustan Times quoted the actress saying: “Teachers always helped in that they knew I was coming from a place where I cared a lot about everything happening in the classroom, but had a burning itch to do a whole lot outside of it too, and always be performing on stage. And they would help me out with things like attendance, knowing I would definitely study and get the work done even if I was not in class or was busy with a club or society.”

Sanjana got nostalgic as she spoke about what she had to do during the shoot of ‘Rockstar’ and said “I have had to do all sorts of things like have my practice papers couriered to me while I was shooting in Kashmir, completed them, and couriered them back to my teachers because I was shooting for Rockstar just before my ninth grade final exams.”

She further spoke about taking up part-time work with several organisations during her college breaks. She also said that she would sometimes be upset about missing college fests or events with her family and friends because of a shoot and said she finally learnt how to make peace with it.

The actress made her debut in a leading role with Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara and will be next seen in Kapil Verma’s ‘Om: The Battle Within’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur.