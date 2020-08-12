हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt battles stage 3 lung cancer, 'you will fight this too' shouts shaken Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and will reportedly fly off to the US for his immediate medication. The news broke a million hearts and social media was abuzz with messages showering Dutt with 'get well soon Munna Bhai' posts. 

Sanjay Dutt battles stage 3 lung cancer, &#039;you will fight this too&#039; shouts shaken Bollywood
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and will reportedly fly off to the US for his immediate medication. The news broke a million hearts and social media was abuzz with messages showering Dutt with 'get well soon Munna Bhai' posts. 

His celebrity friends too are heartbroken and extended support to the actor and his family in this hour of the health crisis. Many even took to Twitter and wrote: 

Initial reports suggested that Dutt will be leaving for the States as early as on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with the deadly 'c' word and the news came out on August 11, Tuesday. He was recently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after complaining for breathlessness and after two days got discharged. He had tested negative for coronavirus. 

He even took to social media and without disclosing the illness, shared with fans that he will be taking a short break from home and will be back soon. He insisted, his fans and well-wishers not to worry and avoid speculations. 

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt, will be next seen in 'Sadak 2', featuring Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur. It is the sequel to the 1991 hit of the same name and is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. 

'Sadak 2' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020. 

 

Tags:
Sanjay DuttSanjay Dutt cancerLung cancerSanjay Dutt illnessSadak 2Sanjay Dutt lung cancerstage 3 lung cancer
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, to fly to US for treatment
  • 22,68,675Confirmed
  • 45,257Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT33S

Made In India missed call campaign receives tremendous support