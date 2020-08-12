Sanjay Dutt battles stage 3 lung cancer, 'you will fight this too' shouts shaken Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and will reportedly fly off to the US for his immediate medication. The news broke a million hearts and social media was abuzz with messages showering Dutt with 'get well soon Munna Bhai' posts.

His celebrity friends too are heartbroken and extended support to the actor and his family in this hour of the health crisis. Many even took to Twitter and wrote:

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

You will fight this too Tiger !! With you ! @duttsanjay — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 11, 2020

Get well soon sir @duttsanjay — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 11, 2020

Initial reports suggested that Dutt will be leaving for the States as early as on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with the deadly 'c' word and the news came out on August 11, Tuesday. He was recently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after complaining for breathlessness and after two days got discharged. He had tested negative for coronavirus.

He even took to social media and without disclosing the illness, shared with fans that he will be taking a short break from home and will be back soon. He insisted, his fans and well-wishers not to worry and avoid speculations.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt, will be next seen in 'Sadak 2', featuring Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur. It is the sequel to the 1991 hit of the same name and is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

'Sadak 2' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020.