Mumbai: On the 17th death anniversary of his father Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback photo of the late actor, on his social media account, on Wednesday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the `Munna Bhai MBBS ` actor, dropped a throwback snap of himself with his father and also wrote an emotional message for his father.

Sharing the picture Sanjay wrote, "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!"

Sanjay Dutt`s wife Maanayata Dutt also dropped two red heart emoticons in the comment section along with other fans and admirers.

Sunil Dutt, a filmmaker, actor and politician died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his Mumbai home.We all know that Sanjay had a close relationship with his father and was his constant support in all aspects of his life.

Indeed, the `Kalank` actor must be missing his father terribly today, as evidenced by his post.Sanjay Dutt was most recently seen as the antagonist Adheera in `KGF Chapter 2`, in which Yash played the lead. He was praised for his performance in the blockbuster film, which broke box office records. `Shamshera`, `Ghudchadi`, and `Prithiviraj` are among his upcoming films.