close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

sunil dutt

Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

The actor captioned it: "The pillars of our family! I miss you mom and dad."

Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: On his father, Sunil Dutt's 14th death anniversary on Saturday, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt got emotional and posted a black and white photograph of "the pillars of our family".

The photograph featured Sunil, Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis along with his sister and himself. 

The actor captioned it: "The pillars of our family! I miss you mom and dad."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Mumbai Congress politician Priya Dutt shared a photograph of herself along with her father and wrote: "Parents are so precious, always treat them with loving care. You will only know their value when you see their empty chair. 

"It's been 14 years today since his last hug and I miss him everyday."

Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He has worked in memorable films such as "Sadhna", "Ek Phool Char Kaante", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" and "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.". He was last seen in the Bollywood movie "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" alongside Sanjay.

In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. 

He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Mumbai. 

 

 

Tags:
sunil duttSunil Dutt death anniversarySanjay DuttBollywood
Next
Story

Disha Patani teases new photos on Instagram, oozes oomph in ravishing attires—See pics

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Zee News Wrap: Watch Top News of the day