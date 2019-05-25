Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

Mumbai: On his father, Sunil Dutt's 14th death anniversary on Saturday, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt got emotional and posted a black and white photograph of "the pillars of our family".

The photograph featured Sunil, Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis along with his sister and himself.

The actor captioned it: "The pillars of our family! I miss you mom and dad."

Mumbai Congress politician Priya Dutt shared a photograph of herself along with her father and wrote: "Parents are so precious, always treat them with loving care. You will only know their value when you see their empty chair.

"It's been 14 years today since his last hug and I miss him everyday."

Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He has worked in memorable films such as "Sadhna", "Ek Phool Char Kaante", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" and "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.". He was last seen in the Bollywood movie "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" alongside Sanjay.

In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government.

He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Mumbai.