Sanjay Dutt reunites with kids in Dubai after months

Actor Sanjay Dutt, upon reaching the emirate, is spending time with wife Maanayata and their children Shahraan and Iqra.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Dubai: Actor Sanjay Dutt, upon reaching the emirate, is spending time with wife Maanayata and their children Shahraan and Iqra.

In an Instagram picture, Maanayata posted on Friday, the couple and the kids come together for a family portrait.

"Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever," she captioned the post.

She tagged the post with Amen#blessedbeyondmeasure, #love, #grace, #positivity, #dutts, #beautifullife, and #thankyougod.

Maanayata and the kids were in Dubai during lockdown but she flew down to Mumbai alone a while back after Sanjay's illness.

The couple recently returned to Dubai to be with their children. Sanjay reunited with his children after months.

On August 11, Sanjay, who was hospitalised a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his official Twitter account on August 11.

 

Sanjay Duttstage 3 lung cancerCancerMaanayata Dutt
